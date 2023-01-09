I have not given up on T20 format: Rohit Sharma

India’s Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma on Monday said he has no plans to “give up on T20 Internationals” amid strong indications that the transition has already started under Hardik Pandya.

After the T20 World Cup failure in 2022, Pandya has led Team India to two T20 series wins against New Zealand and Sri Lanka while Rohit, along with another former skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, are currently not a part of the shortest format.

“Firstly, it is not possible to play back-to-back matches. You need to give them (all format players) enough break. I definitely fall in that as well. We have three T20Is against New Zealand. We will see what happens after IPL. I have not decided to give up the format,” Rohit said on the eve of first ODI against Sri Lanka.

With the next T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026, it is widely believed that the selectors will opt to go for more younger prospects, centered around the leadership of Pandya, when they come around.

Rohit will next be in action in the first of three ODI between India and Sri Lanka which will be played on Tuesday, January 10 in Guwahati. The second will be in Kolkata on January 12 while the 3rd will be at Kariavattom on January 15.