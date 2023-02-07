scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

I have learned a lot from Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni: Harmanpreet Kaur

The Indian women's team will take on Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup match in Cape Town on Sunday and are favourites alongside Australia and England to lift the trophy.

Harmanpreet Kaur said she has learnt a lot from former India captains Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni during the peak of their powers.
Listen to this article
I have learned a lot from Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni: Harmanpreet Kaur
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Indian women’s cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said she has learnt a lot from former India captains Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni during the peak of their powers.

Speaking to Times Of India ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, Kaur said, “MS Dhoni, we know how clever he was on the field. Today, if you watch his (Dhoni’s) old match videos, you can still learn a lot of things from him. I have learned a lot from Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni. I always try to pick up small things that can help me and the team on the field. They have played a big role in my life when we talk about captaincy.”

“The way they led the team is something I really follow. When Sourav was leading the team, Indian men’s cricket was growing. The way he (Sourav) was changing the atmosphere (in the dressing room) and trusting and backing the players.” she added.

The Indian women’s team will take on Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup match in Cape Town on Sunday and are favourites alongside Australia and England to lift the trophy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...

“I am sure this year’s tournament in South Africa will be ultra-competitive. Though Australia go into the tournament as favourites, there is very little separating other teams, promising close matches and high-class performances,” Kaur had said last week.

“We are hungry for that evasive title as we go to South Africa with high hopes and the confidence of having an outfit that can beat any team on its day,” she had added.

Team India features a good mix of spinners and pacers including the likes of Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh and Radha Yadav while the batting attractions are skipper Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 17:32 IST
Next Story

Jammu school students forced to sit on mats amid cold weather; urge govt to provide desks

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 07: Latest News
close