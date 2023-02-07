I have learned a lot from Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni: Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian women’s cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said she has learnt a lot from former India captains Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni during the peak of their powers.

Speaking to Times Of India ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, Kaur said, “MS Dhoni, we know how clever he was on the field. Today, if you watch his (Dhoni’s) old match videos, you can still learn a lot of things from him. I have learned a lot from Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni. I always try to pick up small things that can help me and the team on the field. They have played a big role in my life when we talk about captaincy.”

“The way they led the team is something I really follow. When Sourav was leading the team, Indian men’s cricket was growing. The way he (Sourav) was changing the atmosphere (in the dressing room) and trusting and backing the players.” she added.

The Indian women’s team will take on Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup match in Cape Town on Sunday and are favourites alongside Australia and England to lift the trophy.

“I am sure this year’s tournament in South Africa will be ultra-competitive. Though Australia go into the tournament as favourites, there is very little separating other teams, promising close matches and high-class performances,” Kaur had said last week.

“We are hungry for that evasive title as we go to South Africa with high hopes and the confidence of having an outfit that can beat any team on its day,” she had added.

Team India features a good mix of spinners and pacers including the likes of Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh and Radha Yadav while the batting attractions are skipper Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.