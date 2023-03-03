‘I have been lucky enough to get some of the best players like Virat and Pujara’: Nathan Lyon reminisces after 11 wickets in Indore Test win

Nathan Lyon was always expected to be Australia’s chief weapon in the spin arsenal if they were to win in India. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the off spinner bagged 11 of the Indian batters in the third Test as the visitors registered a comprehensive nine wicket win in Indore on Friday.

With a first innings lead of 88 runs, Lyon helped Australia bundle India out for just 163 in the second innings, setting a meagre task of 76 runs to be chased on day three. During his spell, Lyon also became the second most successful overseas bowler in India, with 53 wickets from his 10 outings.

Looking back at what has been an incredible success for Australia in India, Lyon said, “I don’t think I have mastered it (bowling to Indian batters), I have been lucky enough to get some of the best players like Virat and Pujara and the others, I just love challenging myself at this level and get a big thrill out of that.”

He further added, “I don’t have all the tricks or all the trades in the game but one thing I do have is belief in my stock ball and that is the biggest thing in world cricket, if you believe in your best ball then you can challenge the best players in the world for longer periods of time.”

Following his spell on day two, Lyon had echoed something similar while sharing more details of his trade. “It doesn’t matter what wicket I’m playing on. If I can get somebody to defend, I’m pretty happy. That’s the nuts and bolts of my secret, to try and get guys defending me for long periods. That means I’m putting the balls in the right areas. Having said that, I don’t mind if guys try and hit me. I have been hit for the most number of sixes in Test history so I’m not afraid to be hit for a six. It’s a great challenge but I don’t mind it either way but more challenging to get the guys defending,”

With the win, Australia pulled one back in the series, making it 2-1 going into the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad.

“It has been a pretty remarkable Test series. But to come out here and put a really good team performance that is something I am really proud about. Today to see the boys get there one down is pretty special,” Lyon said post-match.