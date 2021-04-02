Under medical advice, I have been hospitalised: Sachin Tendulkar

The 47-year-old Master Blaster tested positive for Covid-19 along with Yusuf and Irfan Pathan. (FILE)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, Friday said that he has been hospitalised under medical advice and also wished all Indians and his teammates on the 10th anniversary of the 2011 World Cup win.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to say, “Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win.”

Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup 🇮🇳 win. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2021

The 47-year-old Master Blaster tested positive for Covid-19 along with Yusuf and Irfan Pathan. All of them recently played together in the Road Safety World Series in Raipur. Tendulkar had led the Indian team to victory in the veteran’s tournament where crowds were allowed inside the stadiums.

Confirming his positive report, Tendulkar had said, “I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure COVID is kept at bay. However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms.”