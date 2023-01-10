‘I have been dreaming…..expecting Jadeja to come through’: Ashwin on the upcoming India-Australia Test series

99 wickets. That’s the total scalps Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja share between them in the eight Test matches they’ve played against Australia at home in the 2013 and the 2017 Border Gavaskar Trophy. An absurd number and one that indicates how pivotal the duo can be come the 2023 series beginning February.

Which is why Ashwin is looking forward to reuniting with his spin partner to come through in the home Test series, India’s last in the 2021/23 World Test Championship cycle.

“I’m expecting (Ravindra) Jadeja to come through,” he told The New Indian Express. On his routine ahead of the four Tests, Ashwin shared, “I have started my training. I have been dreaming (about the series) and I’ve been doing some yoga. I’ve been religiously doing yoga over the last year or so. I think it’s just helped me feel much better. (As for the skills) I’ve definitely put in a lot of work on my batting. My batting has really been upscale over the last 18 months or so. I put in a lot of work whenever a home series happens.”

The off spinner believes Australia, who sit atop the WTC points table, will be a tough opposition to crack even if India have the home advantage.

“Whenever Australia tour, they have always done well, even the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in my opinion, was one of the best series that we played. And we also went back there and again managed to retain the trophy. It is always exciting. I don’t expect anything less than high voltage cricket. And I expect a lot of intensity. Australia and England are the best prepared teams that come to India and Australia take it one notch higher.”

A relief for Australia not to face Pant

With Rishabh Pant recovering from a fatal ligament tear following his road accident, Ashwin reckons it’ll be a big relief for the travelling teams not having to face Pant the batter.

“Pant is a good player. He’s done really well for us. He had a great Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia last time. I’m sure more than anything else, I think it will be a sense of relief for teams travelling because he has definitely changed the tempo of the game. But this is not a moment where one needs to talk about his cricket. I wish him a speedy recovery.”