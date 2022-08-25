scorecardresearch
“I have a right to believe and dream…I’m 35 not 75”: Sheldon Jackson tweets after missing India A and West Zone selection

Jackson was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad, appeared in 5 matches and recorded 23 runs at an average of 5.75 and a strike rate of 88.46 in IPL 2022.

Sheldon Jackson, Sheldon Jackson selection, Sheldon Jackson domestic record, Sheldon Jackson ignored by selectors, India A squad, Duleep Trophy squad, Sheldon Jackson interview, cricket newsSheldon Jackson during his innings of 95 from 144 balls before being dismissed by Minad Manjrekar in the Mumbai-Saurashtra Ranji Trophy 2018 match. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Among the names added by BCCI in the India A squad for the New Zealand A series at home, Sheldon Jackson was perhaps the most talked about omission. The 35-year-old  right-handed wicket-keeper-batter was also not included in the West Zone Duleep Trophy squads, which was also announced on Wednesday.

Having scored, close to 2000 runs in the last three domestic seasons, Jackson was expected to make it to at least one of the squads. He later took to social media to express his views.

I have a right to believe and dream that if I have performed for 3 continuous season, I may get picked on the basis of my performances not age, tired of hearing this that I’m a good player and performer but I’m old, I’m 35 not 75,” Jackson tweeted.

To this, a fan replied by writing, “I understand your pain but you were terrible in the IPL. All that hype; fizzled. Sorry.”

The cricketer responded to the fan with another tweet, “Hey, I understand you are upset with me and I was angry with myself too because I haven’t got anything in cricket easily or early, but in cricket, it happens no matter how much you try at times things don’t go your way, I’m sorry that I couldn’t show you how good I actually am, someday.”

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 03:51:35 pm
