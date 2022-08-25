“I have a right to believe and dream…I’m 35 not 75”: Sheldon Jackson tweets after missing India A and West Zone selection

Among the names added by BCCI in the India A squad for the New Zealand A series at home, Sheldon Jackson was perhaps the most talked about omission. The 35-year-old right-handed wicket-keeper-batter was also not included in the West Zone Duleep Trophy squads, which was also announced on Wednesday.

Having scored, close to 2000 runs in the last three domestic seasons, Jackson was expected to make it to at least one of the squads. He later took to social media to express his views.

I have a right to believe and dream that if i have performed for 3 continuous season, i may get picked on the basis of my performances not age, tired of hearing this that im a good player and performer but im old🤣, im 35 not 75 🤣🤣 — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) August 24, 2022

To this, a fan replied by writing, “I understand your pain but you were terrible in the IPL. All that hype; fizzled. Sorry.”

Hey, i understand your upset with me and i was angry with myself too coz i havnt got anything in cricket easily or early ,but in cricket it happens no matter how much you try at times things dont go your way, im sorry i couldn’t show you how good i actually am, someday 🙏 — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) August 24, 2022

Jackson was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad, appeared in 5 matches and recorded 23 runs at an average of 5.75 and a strike rate of 88.46 in IPL 2022.