I had never seen someone stretchered off, thought my career’s over: Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya pulled up while completing his follow-through against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018. (File)

India’s most dashing, stylish and flashy all-rounder Hardik Pandya is waiting for the cricket season to open again as the big-hitter is all set to be back to cricketing action after a career-threatening back injury forced him to stay off the ground.

Pandya hasn’t played a Test since September 2018, appearing in a total of 11 five-day matches, but has cemented his place as a big-hitting all-rounder in the limited-overs formats.

Pandya first picked up the back injury in 2018 when he was stretchered off the field during an Asia Cup match against Pakistan.

Talking to Cricket Expert Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, Hardik recalled the day he thought his career was over. “I genuinely thought that my career is over because I’d never seen anyone being stretchered off. I was knocked out for 10 minutes, after that the pain never went down.

Read | Koffee with Karan episode made me wiser, admits Hardik Pandya

“What happens to me is that my body goes into recovery mode straight away… Asia Cup was anyway going to be my last series before being rested but then the injury happened,” he remembered.

It is painful to see Hardik Pandya going out of the ground in this fashion. I hope he gets better soon.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/EyKcnixnAh — Rajiv Arora (@Evildoer139) September 19, 2018

The 26-year-old swashbuckling batsman also said, “I see myself as a back-up seamer for sure. After my back surgery, I don’t know, playing Test cricket right now will be a challenge.

“If I was a Test player and didn’t have the game in white-ball cricket, I could go now and risk my back in Tests but I know my importance in white-ball cricket.

“It has happened that I played Tests and then didn’t do well in ODIs and T20s because my plus point is my energy,” he explained.

Watch the video:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.