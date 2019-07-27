I had been practising for the No. 4 role: Rishabh Pant

In his four appearances at the recently concluded ICC World Cup 2019, Rishabh Pant, batting at No. 4, scored 32, 48, 4 and 32. While the Indian selectors are still looking for a solution to the No. 4 spot, Pant said that he has been practicing for the role.

In an interview to the Hindustan Times, Pant said, “I loved batting at No. 4. It was nothing new for me as I have played at No. 4 before, like in the IPL. I had been practicing for the same role. There is no specific way or style I play in. I always play according to situation. I don’t know what people say, because I don’t read newspapers much.”

Throwing light on his learnings from Test cricket, Pant said, “I don’t think about formats too much. Yes, maybe it did help that I played Test cricket first. I got good experience from playing Test cricket. People used to say that Test cricket is the most difficult. So I got to learn a lot, how to build the innings, playing down the order and how to bat with the tail.”

“There is learning every day in Test cricket. Especially when you have to walk out to bat after having fielded the entire day. That is a different experience. In ODIs and T20Is especially, things happen very fast,” he added.

With MS Dhoni not a part of the West Indies tour, Pant becomes the first-choice wicketkeeper for Virat Kohli’s side. “I know those are big shoes to fill, but if I start thinking about it there will be a problem. Right now, I am not thinking about what people say. I am just focusing on what I have to do,” he said.

“My coach has always told me one thing: every year you have to add something to your game. You can’t stagnate because now the technology is so good that you have to keep improving and add on things each and every day of your career.”

“That’s what I try to do. I just keep on trying new things. If it helps me, I try it in a match. There are days when I try these new shots in the nets, some days I don’t. It is all part of a long-term process,” he said.