scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

‘I had a word with him last night actually’: Mitchell Starc reveals Bruyn was doing it since the previous day

De Bruyn was eventually dismissed on 28, caught by Steve Smith off Scott Boland.

Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Starc mankading, Mitchell Starc and Theunis de Bruyn, AUS vs SAMitchell Starc in action on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test. (AP)

Expressing his displeasure over South African batsman Theunis de Bruyn’s repeatedly backing up at the non-striker’s end during the second innings of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc said “I had a word with him (De Bruyn) last night (Wednesday) because he was doing it yesterday.”

“I said it again to him and he said, ‘I’m not doing it on purpose.’ There’s no need for it, I keep saying I’m not going to take the stumps but you at least keep your bat behind the line,” Starc said.

The 32-year-old Australian quick, after jokingly telling de Bruyn that he was “half way down Punt Road”, became more strident later, warning the Proteas top-order batter that if he continued to leave the crease, he would be forced to ‘Mankad’ him.

De Bruyn was eventually dismissed on 28, caught by Steve Smith off Scott Boland.

“He said he’s not doing it on purpose. (If) I’ve got to keep my foot behind the line (while bowling), so you could at least keep your bat behind the line,” Starc said.

“There’s no need for it (backing up too far). You saw how far down he was,” added Starc, who will need a prolonged break to recover from the injury to his left hand finger.

Australian bowler Mitchell Starc bowling with an injured to finger to his bowling hand. (CA)

Once considered unfair play, although legal, in the gentleman’s game, the ICC has now termed these kind of dismissals as ‘run out’. Since October 1, it no longer sits in the ‘unfair play’ section of its rule book.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

However, the debate continues if such dismissals are against the ‘spirit of game’.

Advertisement

Starc, who bowled with excruciating pain on Thursday due to an injured finger in his bowing arm, got the full backing of his skipper Pat Cummins.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
The year of Rohit’s tryst with World Cup destiny
The year of Rohit’s tryst with World Cup destiny
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress

-With Agencies inputs

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 08:48 IST
Next Story

After record landslide, BJP in Gujarat eyes 2024; Congress clutches at drawing board

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 30: Latest News
close