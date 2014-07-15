I fear for Simon Kerrigan, says Michael Vaughan

Kerrigan has a disastrous start to his career in last year’s Ashes. (Source: AP)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said Simon Kerrigan is not ready to win his second cap and play in the Test against India at Lord’s, a year after suffering a nightmare debut in Ashes.

“I fear for Simon Kerrigan. England have thrown him back into international cricket far too soon,” Vaughan said.

Kerrigan was surprisingly selected for the fifth Test against Australia at the Oval last year but failed to justify his inclusion as he conceded 53 runs from just eight overs.

He never recovered from a brutal early assault from Australian batsman Shane Watson as his first two overs went for 28 runs.

Vaughan said a repeat of that experience could be fatal to Kerrigan’s international career.

The Lancashire left-arm spinner has been named in the 14-member England squad after the opening Test of the five-match series ended in a tame draw at Nottingham.

“If the second one goes badly, he can never come back from that again,” the former England opener told BBC Radio.

“If he goes out on Thursday and it’s like that situation against Watson, he won’t come back from that for a long time,” he said.

Kerrigan has taken 28 wickets for Lancashire this season at an average of 34.25, but Vaughan believes the left-armer should be left to learn his trade at county level.

“He’s not pulled up any trees for Lancashire this season,” said Vaughan.

“Why rush the lad back in? Throwing him out to bowl at Lord’s against an Indian batting line-up who can play spin with their eyes shut… I just think is unfair,” the former England skipper said.

However, Tufnell argued England were right to pick the player if they felt he was good enough.

England are searching for a spinner following the retirement of Graeme Swann last year and have turned to batsman Moeen Ali as a part-time option in this summer’s Tests against Sri Lanka and India.

Swann believes that the additional workload on the England seamers may force coach Peter Moores to turn to Kerrigan, whom he coached during his stint at Lancashire.

“I think he’ll play,” Swann said. “By all accounts, he’s bowled very well in the nets and Peter Moores rates him very highly. Moeen’s just not up to it as a spinner at the moment.”

