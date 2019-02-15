I don’t want World No. 2 in T20Is ranking to get to my head, says Jemimah Rodrigues

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues does not let the No. 2 T20 World Ranking get to her head as she does not want to get carried away, the Mumbai-based batswoman said in a recent interview.

Advertising

In an interview to Mid Day, the Bandra girl Rodrigues said that the feeling of being No. 2 T20 Player in the world is good but she ensures that she does not get carried away. She said, “It definitely feels good, but I don’t want this to get to my head, get carried away. I just want to keep doing well and get better at what I do. Playing cricket is something I enjoy and I don’t want to take unnecessary pressure and spoil that. I just know that I need to enjoy the process and ensure my team does well. The rest will follow.”

India ended their tour to New Zealand with a 2-1 ODI series win but the visitors went down 3-0 in the T20I series. Rodrigues, who scored 132 runs in the T20 series and 93 in the ODIs, said that the recent past has made her a popular figure with those following the sport. “People have started recognising me in Bandra and outside. It’s not a drastic thing. My life is normal at home. I still go down to buy bread and eggs. Fans and followers of the sport do ask for a selfie or take a picture. I enjoy when people do that. I like it when people recognise you and appreciate your performance. It motivates me to do well,” she said.

Summing up the New Zealand series, Rodrigues said, “It was definitely a confidence booster for me. I needed to score some runs, build that confidence. I learnt a lot from playing in different weather conditions and against good opposition.”

Rodrigues also spoke of her relationship with Smriti Mandhana, saying, “From the time I made my debut for India she has been my room partner on most occasions. We have a good bonding on and off the field. She is very dedicated in whatever she does. She is someone who always takes responsibility; never blames others when things don’t go well. She always says, ‘Had I stayed there we could have won’. And if we win because of her, she credits the entire team for it.”

Advertising

Commenting on the areas of improvement, she added, “Personally, I would say hitting sixes. That’s the one area I need to work on. I would love to experience playing for BBL somewhere down the line. Playing with players of different countries will get me great exposure to quality bowling, batting and fielding. I would love to pick up some fitness tips and their work ethic. They [Harmanpreet and Smriti] have told me about the fitness standards there.”