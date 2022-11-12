scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

‘I don’t want to see some non-performing seniors in the next World Cup’: Virender Sehwag

Without taking any names former India opener said he doesn't want to see certain faces in the next World Cup.

Indian players walk from the field following the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (AP)

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has urged the selectors to follow the 2007 template and don’t pick non-performing seniors in the next World Cup.

“I won’t talk about mindset and all but I would definitely want to see changes in personnel. I don’t want to see certain faces in the next World Cup,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag also pointed out how the stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid opted out from the T20 World Cup that India won under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

“It happened in the 2007 T20 World Cup also. The stalwarts playing for all these years did not go to that World Cup. A bunch of youngsters went and nobody had any expectations from them and I would want to see a similar sort of team picked for the next T20 World Cup, nobody will expect them to win but that team will be for the future,” he said.

Sehwag has also urged the new selection panel, who will take charge in December this year to start building for the next T20 World Cum from now.

“If you start thinking about your future now then only you’ll be able to put together a team in two years’ time. I would not want to see some non-performing seniors in the next World Cup. I hope the selectors will make such calls,” said Sehwag.

“But the problem is will these selectors remain till the next World Cup? There will be a selection panel, new management, new approach so will they make the changes? But one thing is for sure if they go into the next World Cup with the same team and the same approach then the results will also be the same,” he added.

