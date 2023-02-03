‘I don’t want to put too many expectations on myself’: Australia’s fiery pacer Lance Morris

Lance Morris, who is yet to make his debut for Australia, is part of the 18-man squad that will play 4 Tests in India from February 9.

The 24-year-old tearaway fast bowler might get the nod to play the first Test in Nagpur, especially after senior placeman Starc said on Monday that he is unlikely to be ready for the first Test after suffering a finger injury.

However, the highly-rated cricketer is not putting too much pressure on himself and is looking to use his trip to the subcontinent as a “learning opportunity”.

“I don’t want to put too many expectations on myself,” Morris told SEN Mornings.

“I just want to use this as a learning experience, I’ve never toured with cricket before so this will be my first overseas experience.

“It’s going to be a huge learning opportunity for me.”

“The feedback (of bowling pace in India) hasn’t been too great, to be honest,” Morris said.

“There’s not a whole lot to look forward to, I’m not going to see the ball zipping through to the keeper and him taking it (in the gloves) fingers up.

“It sounds like it’s going to be a bit of a challenge, but it’ll be exciting nonetheless.

“We’ve got some great guys in the squad and a really experienced group now.

“It’s been good to have some training sessions learning off them.”

Lance Morris recently won the Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year.

He is one of the four seamers in the Australian squad alongside Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland.