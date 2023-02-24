‘I don’t want my country to see my crying’: Harmanpreet Kaur on wearing sunglasses

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was distraught after they slumped to a five-run loss against Australia in the semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday.

In the post-match presentation, an emotional Harmanpreet wore glasses to hide her tears.

“I don’t want my country to see my crying, hence I am wearing these glasses, I promise, we will improve and won’t let out nation down like this again,” Harmanpreet told the broadcasters.

When the presenter asked why she had tears, the skipper replied, “The way I got run out, (it) can’t be unluckier than that. Putting the effort was important and we were happy to go to the last ball. We wanted to fight till the last ball.”

The Indian captain also cursed her poor luck for a freak run-out that led to another heartbreaking knock-out defeat

“Can’t feel unluckier than this. We got the momentum back with Jemi (Rodrigues). To lose from here, we weren’t expecting this,” said Harmanpreet as she struggled for words after the shattering loss,” she said.

We played some good cricket. Today was something where we wanted to play our natural game. Few of us did that.”

On a forgettable fielding effort, Harman defended her team.

“We again gave some easy catches away. When you have to win, you have to take your chances. We can only learn from these (mistakes).”