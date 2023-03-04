IND vs AUS: Ian Chappell questions Hardik Pandya’s absence from the Test team

Former Australian legend questioned why is Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya not part of the Indian Test set-up after the side’s nine-wicket thrashing in Indore Test on Friday.

“I don’t understand why Hardik Pandya isn’t in the Indian team,” Chappell told ESPNCricinfo. “People keep telling me he can’t bowl this much. But again, are you listening to the medical people or having a chat with the cricket people? If Pandya wants to play, he should be in the Indian side. He’s a good batsman, he bowls decently, he is a damn good fielder.

Pandya hasn’t featured in Tests since 2018 and has recovered from a career-threatening back injury. The big-hitting medium pacer is a vital cog in India’s limited-overs set-up and has been made the skipper of T20Is recently.

Chappell said Australia’s victory is partly because of Cameron Green’s selection in the side who was not available for selection for the first Tests as he said “To find the right balance, Australia needed Cameron Green in there. And India needs Hardik Pandya.”

Green’s availability means Australia can play three spinners and one seamer in Mitchell Starc and the seam-bowling all-rounder could chip in with a few overs when needed. Chappell believes that having Hardik Panya will extend the Indian batting order and give the second seam bowling option alongside spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.

India is traditionally known to play with two seamers in home Tests. However, whichever duo the side picks they are mediocre with the bat. India’s batting collapsed in both innings of the Test. The side lost seven wickets in the morning session of the day and was eventually bowled out for 109. In the second innings apart from Cheteshwar Pujara the rest of the batting order struggled. Hence Chappell believes Haridk will give the side depth with the bat and chip in with the ball when needed.

Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj combined have bowled 13 overs in the Test match.