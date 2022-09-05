scorecardresearch
‘I don’t understand what style of cricket India wants to play’: Shoaib Akhtar after PAK beat IND in Asia Cup 2022

India scored 93 runs in the first ten overs but managed only 88 in the last ten.

Shoaib Akhtar has the record of the fastest recorded delivery in the history of cricket – 161kmph (vs New Zealand, 2002). (File)

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar expressed disappointment with India’s team selection against Pakistan on Sunday.  Since Ravindra Jadeja and Avesh Khan were left out due to injury, India had to make a couple of changes as they included Hardik Pandya in place of Dinesh Karthik and Deepak Hooda replaced Avesh Khan.

“I had told the Indians and many of my friends not to be so happy. Pakistan will make a very strong comeback and they will ruthlessly beat India. But India should not lose its heart. They need to decide what is the final XI that they would pick. Who is your future? Rishabh Pant, or Dinesh Karthik? Is it Hooda, or Bishnoi? What is your final XI? Identify your Playing XI first. India’s team came across a very confusing selection for me and I don’t know why,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Talking about the match, Virat Kohli, whose batting form was being questioned before the Asia Cup, silenced all his critics with another half-century in the ongoing tournament. He made a brilliant 60 off 44 and helped India to reach 181 for 7 against Pakistan.

India scored 93 runs in the first ten overs but managed only 88 in the last ten as they lept losing wickets at regular intervals which shifted the momentum. According to Akhtar, it is important for one of the top-order players to play till the end.

“I don’t understand what style of cricket India wants to play because whoever is coming, is just hitting. Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma who is not in form is also hitting. As is Rishabh Pant, Hardik is too. See, someone has to anchor the innings. KL Rahul has to play till the end like Rizwan,” added Akhtar.

