I don’t understand this online system of coaching: Shahid Afridi on Mickey Arthur’s hiring as online coach

Pakistan’s former cricketer said Shahid Afridi said that “he does not quite understand how online coaching will work in the Pakistan team” after reports emerged that former coach Mickey Arthur will take charge as online coach of the national team. The former interim selector also batted for home grown coaches instead of foreign ones to manage the national team.

In a video shared by, Paktv.tv, Afridi can be heard saying, “Well even I don’t know what type of coaching will happen or what the plan is. I don’t understand this online system of coaching”

“Why only foreign coaches? Pakistan do have good coaches here. I know PCB also takes into consideration where the person is presently involved in politics. But all those should be kept aside in cricket so that we get a person who can take the tough calls which eventually makes a good team. We have people here who can lead the team. What is coaching? It’s just man management,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan news outlets reported that Arthur will be working with the national team mostly in an online capacity but will join them in person for the upcoming ODI World Cup in in India.

Meanwhile, he will continue working for Derbyshire County Cricket Club as their full-time coach, the reports added. The Pakistan Cricket Board will appoint Arthur’s assistant who will be in charge of the team on the ground in his absence.

A few days ago, PCB chief Najam Sethi had said in a press conference that Arthur’s return as Pakistan coach was very much on the cards.

“I want to make it clear I am in direct negotiations with Mickey and I think 90 percent of the discussions. We have covered many areas and very soon we may give you good news. “If Mickey comes he will be making his own team and we will only find how much we need to pay them and this matter will be resolved in 2-3 days,” Sethi had told a news conference.