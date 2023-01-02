I don’t think about it too much: Umran Malik’s responds to question of him breaking Shoaib Akhtar’s record

Even since pacer Umran Malik burst onto the scene in IPL 2021 for Sunrisers Hyderabad and took the world by storm on the back of his lethal pace, comparisons to another legendary Asian fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar has been brought up pretty frequently.

Malik finished the IPL 2022 season with 22 scalps to his name, a feat that earned him a maiden call up to the Indian T20 squad against Ireland in June. Due to Malik’s top notch performances whenever he is handed the ball, may have vouched for him to break Shoaib Akhtar’s record for the fastest delivery in international cricket. Akhtar had bowled a 161.3 kmph delivery against England at the 2003 World Cup.

Recently, in a conversation with New 24, Umran said that he was not thinking about it with his only aim being to do well for India. “Right now, I’m only thinking about performing well for the country. If I do well, and if I’m lucky, I’ll break that. If not, it’s not a problem. But I don’t think about it too much,” the young pacer said.

“You don’t get to realise how fast you’ve bowled during the match. During the game, my only focus is on bowling in the right areas and picking wickets,” he added.

Umran’s teamamte Arshdeep Singh had recently heaped praise on him, saying, “It’s an edge for me to play with Umran. He bowls 155 Kmph and makes things easy for me. We are loving our partnership on the field and off the field as well. Hope it continues for a long.”

Umran is included in both the T20I and ODI squad for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, starting on Tuesday and he’ll be hoping to impress the selectors in order to put his name in the hat for the 2023 ODI World Cup.