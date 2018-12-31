I don’t see myself as a senior cricketer, says Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli said that he does not see himself as a senior cricketer and thus cracks jokes to help the new players open up. Kohli said that it helps them stay organic, which is the way he likes it.

In a video on his app ‘Virat Kohli’, the 30-year old described his bond with new players and said, “In all honesty, I cannot behave like a senior. I can’t do it even when someone gives me a lot of respect. I can’t relate to myself as a senior cricketer.”

“If someone comes and starts saying things which are too respectful, I crack some joke and be like ‘itna bhi koi serious hone ki zarurat nahi hai’ (you don’t have to be this serious also). So I try to make them comfortable immideately. Because I like the idea of people opening up. I don’t like the idea of not speaking up or not knowing whats going on. We should be organic and that’s the way I like it.”

Kohli also spoke about his elder brother Vikas’ contribution in his life even though he and his friends used to ‘frustrate’ Kohli by not letting him bat as a kid. “My brother is seven years elder to me. I did not spend much time at home with him as he was doing his own set of things with his own set of friends. I remember I always wanted to be a part of their group because I felt that they were cooler. That curiosity used to be there but they never allowed me as I was too young.”

“Mre sath bhot nainsafi bhi hui hai (I went through great injustice). They knew I was passionate about cricket so I would take any position. Whenever it was my turn to bat, they would all just go home and I used to cry that they made me do everything but did not let me bat. It was frustrating at times, but with my cricket he was committed in helping me in every way he could.

Speaking about how his brother played a vital role during his early days, Kohli said, “He was obviously involved in the business with my dad, but whenever I had a game, he made it a point to take me, watch the game or bring me back when I was really small. When I was older, I used to go by myself. Obviously he was very important to me. He never compromised on any of my game and his efforts in that were massive. My father’s efforts as well but I think my brother ensured that none of the things were compromised.”

Kohli also said in one of the videos that resistance training is his favourite form of exercise as even though it isn’t too hectic, it gives the ‘right amount of burn on your muscles.’ “Something that I really enjoy apart from all the weightlifting and running and condition and all that stuff is a lot of resistence work with therabands or resistence bands. I think it is a great way to do focused and precise work on your muscles. It is something that is not too hectic but also gives you right amount of burn on your muscles. I think resistance training is one of my favourites apart from weightlifting and running,” he said.