I don’t look at Rishabh Pant as my competition, says Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha, who became regular wicketkeeper for Team India in the longest format after MS Dhoni’s retirement, said in a recent interview that he does not consider Rishabh Pant as his competition.

During the Indian Premier League last year, Saha, playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, suffered a shoulder injury in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. In Saha’s absence, Rishabh Pant made his mark in Test cricket.

Speaking to CricketNext, Saha said, “Rishabh got his chance when I was out and just like anyone would look to grab their chance with both hands he did the same. I don’t look at him as my competition, in fact when he came to the NCA we spent a lot of time together which was nice. We hardly spoke about performances and selection.”

Making his return for Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Saha said, “It definitely feels great to back in the mix after an injury layoff. Firstly for a sportsperson, there is nothing like the feeling of returning to the game and I don’t feel like I’ve been away for too long, rather just a couple of weeks or so, like a short break.”

“Right now my focus is solely on helping Bengal do well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.”

On his chances of earning a spot for the Indian side, Saha said, “My job is to play to the best of my ability and ensure I contribute to the needs of my team at all times. I feel the selection matters are not in my hand. So the main aim is to do well and then let things take its own course.”

“I am confident about the return after such a long time, but yes if there is any disappointment that is about the good series (India’s 2-1 series win against Australia) that I could not be part of with the team during this time. There’s not much one can do about that either since injuries are not something one can control.”