‘I don’t like the Impact Player rule’, says DC captain Axar Patel; head coach Badani shares contrasting opinion

With the presence of all-rounders progressively diminishing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the last three seasons, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has openly expressed his displeasure over the Impact Player substitute in the 10-team league.

Speaking ahead of the second season as the Capitals skipper on Monday, Patel said that the rule instinctively reduced the role of an all-rounder in the playing XI.

“I don’t like this rule, honestly, because I am an all-rounder (laughs),” Axar said in a media interaction when asked about the rule introduced in 2023. “Earlier, you would pick an allrounder for batting and bowling. Because of this rule, the team management goes for a particular batsman or bowler, thinking ‘Why do we need an allrounder?’