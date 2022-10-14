‘I don’t have any problem with anyone, always open to play’: Shoaib Malik opens up on his T20 World Cup snub

Amid calls for bringing Pakistan’s experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik back to the squad for T20 World Cup, the 40-year-old has said he’s fully fit and ready to give his 100 per cent when needed.

Speaking to Samaa TV on his World Cup snub, Malik said, “My job is to play cricket whenever I get the opportunity. It’s team management’s call to pick me up or not. Whenever I get a chance, I will try to make the best out of it. Mujhe kisise koi problem nehi hain. Main kisike koi against nehi hu kyunki positive rehna has been a major reason behind the success in my career.”

Malik, who has over 22 years long international career, was snubbed from the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad. The veteran cricketer also talked about his relationship with skipper Babar Azam.

“We have been in touch consistently. Yes, earlier we used to talk more, but now he is a skipper and one should give him that space. Main khud iss cheez se guzra hu. Isiliye maine aajtak koi pressure nehi dala na kabhi dalunga na kabhi convince karne ki koshish karunga,” he added.

Pakistan’s middle order has been a major concern for the team management as no other batsman could score big runs in the middle order. From the Asia Cup loss to a 4-3 defeat in the 7-T20I match series against England and poor show in the ongoing New Zealand Tri-Nation series, only the opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan shouldered the responsibility of scoring runs.

With the middle order’s failure, Pakistan’s ‘poor selection’ is under attack. Many veteran cricketers felt Shoaib Malik or probably Mohammad Hafeez should have been in the middle order to strengthen the batting as well bowling, but neither were considered for the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan will open their T20 world cup campaign against India on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Stadium.