I don’t have any Conflict of Interest against me, says BCCI vice-president CK Khanna

BCCI vice-president CK Khanna on Tuesday said that allegations of Conflict of Interest levelled against him by DDCA’s High Court appointed observer Justice, Mukul Mudgal, are “incorrect”.

“I have read BCCI guidelines and I don’t have any Conflict of Interest charges against me,” Khanna, who is also DDCA vice-president, said in his defence about Mudgal’s report which stated that Secretary Anil Khanna, patron Ravi Khanna are his brothers while Joint Secretary Vivek Gupta is his brother in law.

Sports Committee Convenor Vinod Tihara also came in Khanna’s defence.

“Justice Mudgal has made strong observations about Sports Committee. I have no hesitation in stating that he has been misguided by a few individuals. Instead of at least having a meeting with us, he discussed matters with people who had lost elections.

“And if you are talking about Conflict of Interest of Khanna, then Siddharth Verma, who was a part of Justice Mudgal’s core team and his brother Pravesh Verma (BJP MP) are Directors of DDCA. Then that’s a conflict also.”

Senior official Subhash Sharma, whose conduct drew criticism from Mudgal, said treasurer Ravinder Manchanda misguided Mudgal.

“Ravinder Manchanda has misguided Mudgal,” Sharma said. When asked if they would challenge Mudgal’s report in Delhi High Court, DDCA president Sneh Bansal became defensive: “No, no we won’t contest his report. We will put our point of view to the court about some of his observations.”

For the record, the trio of Khanna, Bansal and Tihara are part of the group that is set to appoint an “Ethics Officer”, CEO and CFO for the tainted association as per BCCI guidelines.

