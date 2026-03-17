‘I don’t care how many runs you’ve scored’: Pak-born cricketer slams Gavaskar’s ‘vile’ comments on Indian-owned teams buying Pakistan players

Sunil Gavaskar had triggered a controversy with his comments on the signing of Pakistan players by Indian-owned franchise teams. (AP Photo/File)

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar drew criticism from former English cricketer, Azeem Rafiq, for his recent take on the signing of Pakistan players by Indian-owned teams in The Hundred 2026 auction last week.

In a column on Mid-Day, Gavaskar reflected on the Sunrisers Leeds franchise’s decision to sign up Pakistan mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed at the auction table last week for £190,000. Sunrisers are owned by the Chennai-based Sun TV Network, which also owns the Sunerisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

“The furore created by the acquisition of a Pakistani player by the Indian owner of a franchise in The Hundred is hardly surprising. Ever since the Mumbai attacks in November 2008, Indian franchise owners have simply ignored Pakistani players for the IPL,” wrote Gavaskar in his column for Mid-Day.