I don’t care about politics behind BLM: Holding slams England, Australia for not taking a knee

On the first day of the opening Test between England and West Indies, West Indies pace great Michael Holding had given a heart-wrenching speech on racism. (FILE)

Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding has lambasted England and Australia for not taking a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Both the cricketing nations opted not to take a knee during the international games.

The Australian T20I skipper Aaron Finch was asked ahead of the beginning of the T20I series last week whether the teams would take a knee before each game – as was the case during England’s series against West Indies and Ireland. He said, “The education around it is more important than the protest. For us, we are really proud to play a game where it is celebrated all around the world and anyone can play it. It doesn’t matter what race, what religion, what nationality you are from. Cricket is a game for everyone and I am really proud of that.”

Holding found the reasons given by the Australian captain ‘pretty lame’. The England and Pakistan teams did not take a knee during their Test series in August. Also, England and Australia did not do it during their T20I series. Moreover, the English team also stopped wearing the BLM logo that was worn during the West Indies series.

Holding told Sky Sports, “You saw the demonstrations all over the world; it was no longer a black versus white thing. It was a matter of humanity coming together and deciding: ‘Listen, we need everyone to be treated equally.’

“I don’t care about any politics behind Black Lives Matter. I care about those three words. Black. Lives. Matter.

“It’s time for the world to accept that black lives matter and move the entire world towards that agreement and that realisation because it is obvious that we need to do something in this world if we’re going to get equality for all races and all nations,” he added.

