scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

I didn’t sleep much thinking about IPL auction, admits Curran

Curran witnessed an intense bidding with Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings raising their paddles frenetically to secure the services of T20 World Cup player-of-the tournament.

"I didn't sleep much last night, was a bit excited, also nervous about how the auction was going to go. But yeah, absolutely overwhelmed and incredibly humbled that I managed to get what I did. I never had any expectations to receive that," Curran said.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

An “overwhelmed” Sam Curran on Friday said he endured a sleepless and nervous night ahead of the IPL mini-auction, where he became the most expensive player in the history of the T20 league’s auction after fetching a whopping Rs 18.5 crore bid from Punjab Kings here.

Curran witnessed an intense bidding with Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings raising their paddles frenetically to secure the services of T20 World Cup player-of-the tournament.

In the end, it was Punjab Kings that broke the bank to get Curran, who drew the highest-ever bid that bettered the previous best buy of Rs 16.25 crore that Rajasthan Royals had shelled out to grab South African all-rounder Chris Morris in 2021.

“I didn’t sleep much last night, was a bit excited, also nervous about how the auction was going to go. But yeah, absolutely overwhelmed and incredibly humbled that I managed to get what I did. I never had any expectations to receive that,” Curran said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live – Auction Special’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘Natio...
UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘Natio...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...

The 24-year-old all-rounder said he is happy to be back with the Punjab outfit, with whom he made his IPL debut in 2019. Punjab Kings were then known as Kings XI Punjab.

“Obviously, going back to where it all started for me in the IPL with Punjab, where I did my debut season four years ago. So, to be going back there seems fantastic and I am looking forward to joining a few English team mates as well,” Curran said.

Coming off a brilliant T20 World Cup outing, Curran just can’t wait to start his new journey with Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Advertisement

“Yeah, I think it will be very different, but like I said, I know the stadium. I know Mohali pretty well, so that obviously is a little bit of an advantage, having some familiar team mates who’ll help me.

“And yeah, I feel confident going into this tournament, where I’ve come off a fantastic World Cup. And yeah, it’s amazing, I’m just incredibly excited, it’s just a few months away till I will be coming to India, but it’s incredibly exciting,” he said.

“A massively big opportunity, which I’m so excited about, it’s incredible as you can probably imagine. There are so many things running through my mind and yeah it’s absolutely incredible, very overwhelmed.”

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 10:25:15 pm
Next Story

CBI arrests former ICICI Bank CEO-MD Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar in Videocon loan case

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 23: Latest News
close