scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

‘I didn’t expect the ball to swing that much’: Arshdeep Singh after routing South Africa in T20 opener

Arshdeep Singh was one of the standout performers for India vs South Africa in the first T20I.

arshdeep singhTeam India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey interviews Arshdeep Singh. (Screengrab/BCCI)

Arshdeep Singh routed South Africa’s top-order to help India register an eight-wicket win in the first T20I international on Wednesday.

The left-arm pacer snared 3/32 in his four-over spell as India restricted South Africa to 106/8.

Put in to bat, South Africa was reduced to 9/5 in 2.3 overs as Singh did the most damage, picking up three wickets in four balls in the second over of the innings.

After the game, in an interview with bowling coach Paras Mahambrey on bcci tv, the 23-year-old said that he didn’t expect conditions to be bowling-friendly and also discussed his preparations.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...Premium
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Vinod Arya, father of Ankita murder accused Pulkit, who used ayurveda bus...Premium
Vinod Arya, father of Ankita murder accused Pulkit, who used ayurveda bus...

“I didn’t expect the ball to swing that much but it’s important to adapt to situations,” said Arshdeep.

“Now my goal in the next two matches is to pick wickets with the new ball and help the team in every way possible,” he added.

The seamer also spoke about his preparation before the beginning of the series and said, “Taking a break helped me to work on fitness and strength and I feel quite refreshed.”

Advertisement

When asked if he had studied pitch before the game, Arshdeep said, “I don’t have the habit of studying the wicket and asked bowling coach and pitched the ball in the correct areas.”

Meanwhile, chasing a paltry target, Suryakumar Yadav helped India get home without any hiccups.

The second T20 will be played in Guwahati on Sunday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 10:38:58 am
Next Story

Supertech twin towers demolition: Clear debris by November 28, Noida Authority tells officials

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pictures: Drone show over Sabarmati river ahead of National Games
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 29: Latest News