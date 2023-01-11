‘I did think that I might not play cricket again’: Glenn Maxwell opens up about his injury

“I did think that I might not play cricket again”, said Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell while doing commentary on FOX Cricket during a Big Bash League (BBL) game between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old suffered a broken fibula in his left leg in the incident and underwent surgery in November to reset the bone.

Maxwell speaking on AIR alongside former teammate Brad Haddin said, “That first week in hospital was pretty difficult … I did think that I might not play cricket again.”

“There were those thoughts while I was in the hospital looking at my leg because it looked like a balloon,” he added.

Maxwell also shared his agonizing experience after returning to home from the hospital, “The next week I was at home after I got back from the hospital and I thought it was going to be a lot easier at home. (But) not having the nurses there and not having the constant pain medication … that was probably the most pain I’ve ever been in. Just trying to get around the house was awful.”

Maxwell acknowledged that he was proud of his recovery and said, “I’m really proud of how much work I’ve put in day and night. I’ve had a lot of sleepless nights icing and trying to get myself ready, nights sleeping on the couch with pillows all around my foot and ice packs shoved into my boot.”

Glenn Maxwell at the time of the injury said a bit of backyard horseplay with an old schoolteacher at a house party in Melbourne led to the broken leg that wiped out the Australian all-rounder’s summer.