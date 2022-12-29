‘I could hear my dad in the background tearing up saying: ‘That was the best innings I’ve ever seen”: David Warner

Calling it an emotionally tough day, when he was overwhelmed by everything, David Warner told Fox News, having his friends and family around made his 200 on his 100th Test special.

“Not just the occasion, the build up, 100th Test, back up against the wall stuff. But just to have my family and closest friends come down and celebrate this with me, as it’s their journey as well. It was absolutely amazing,” he told Fox.

The 200 was Warner’s first Test century in nearly three seasons. It got more heroic given the challenging conditions of singeing temperatures. Warner was forced to retire after suffering from severe cramps, even as he became the tenth man in Test history to score a century in his 100th Test. And just the second to score a double in the 100th, after Joe Root.

The under-pressure 36-year old had family, including his wife Candice, his children and his parents – in the MCG stands.

Warner’s mum was seen wiping away tears. “We’ve all been through it together and it’s a great ride. We’re continuing this journey together and we absolutely love it,” Warner told Fox.

Australia’s David Warner receives treatment too a leg injury during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) Australia’s David Warner receives treatment too a leg injury during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

“Not just to see my wife and my beautiful kids there, but my mum and dad as well. They never like the cameras, they don’t like being interviewed – mum always texts me saying: ‘Why are you doing this? Why are you doing that?’

“But I just say: ‘Mum, just keep embracing it. It’s a great opportunity for all us to keep riding the highs and the lows – it’s not going to last forever’.”

Warner would elaborate on the moment his father got emotional. “I rang mum and dad, they probably had a few too many up in the box. They didn’t want to come home and annoy anyone. I could hear my dad in the background tearing up saying: ‘That was the best innings I’ve ever seen.’

“It takes its toll on everyone and I’m just glad they were able to come down and make it.

Challenging conditions

Warner could barely stand at one stage as teammates brought a chair to the middle for him while he was on 192 runs, sitting with a wet towel draped over his face and a physio massaging his legs, described Fox. His normal big fist pump and leap celebration, was missing though.

“I didn’t want to do the leap and thought: ‘What can I do different?’ When I was down there and did the pump I was like: ‘Let’s just give this a crack’,” he told Fox.

“My left calf was absolutely gone, like everything else was. I actually didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know how to stretch it or anything.

“Unless you’re in that moment and you’ve been there and you’ve cramped up, it’s hard to eradicate that.

“Honestly, if you could’ve seen me in that ice bath for that next hour, you guys would’ve had a great show.

Australia’s Australia’s David Warner celebrates after scoring 200 runs during the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

“It was challenging and we were expecting tents and everything. It was hard work.”

Warner felt distress, and a sense of embarrassment walking off the ground.

He however insisted: “I did say to the physio: ‘Do not carry me off – I am not getting carried off the field’

He said that his poor form coming into the Test notwithstanding, he was hitting it well in the nets. “In the nets, I was feeling so good – and I was almost contemplating not training and just stopping because I felt like I was wasting it.

“I kept saying to our batting coach Michael Di Venuto: ‘Can you just nick me off or get me out somehow? So I can get into a bit of a grit and a challenge in the nets.

“I felt this game, I wanted to play my way. I wanted to look to score more – if I was going to go down cover driving and nicking off I was going to be happy about that.

“I just back myself to go out there and play my shots.”