‘I can’t get my head around’: Stuart Broad on GT’s tactics

Gujarat Titans slightly changed their batting order during the final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Jos Buttler, who batted at number three for the franchise, was demoted to number four, and Nishant Sindhu came in to bat at three.

“Buttler batted at 3 throughout the tournament. And then came the final, batting first, he moved down to bat at 4. I can’t get my head around why you changed the role in the final. Even AB de Villiers said it was a defensive move,” Broad said on the for the love of cricket YouTube channel.

Analysing the move, Broad predicted that the change might have come because GT felt the wicket could improve for batting in the second innings.