Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

‘I can’t answer this crap’: Wasim Akram loses cool after a fan asked about Mohammad Rizwan’s lip cream

The former Pakistan captain lambasted a cricket fan for asking a question which was not related to cricket.

Mohammad Rizwan bats during the T20 tri-series opener against Bangladesh. (Twitter/PCB)

Wasim Akram lost his temper after a fan asked about Mohammed Rizwan’s using cream on his lips in the t20 World Cup.

Akram, who is one of the guests alongside Waqar Younis, Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik, lost his temper and said he couldn’t answer such a ridiculous question.

In A Sports — Ask the Pavillion show, one of the fans asked Akram:” Why Rizwan keeps wearing the lip bam, when not even a single player from any other country is wearing it?”

“This is just a random question. Cricket ki isme baat kya hai. Inne velle baithe ho saare (It is not even about cricket, don’t you guys have something nice to do). I can’t answer this crap,” said Akram.

Rizwan is one of the few cricketers, who uses Zinc Oxide, a white cream for skin protection. Cricketers generally apply Zinc oxide on the nose, cheeks, lips, back of the neck, or their hands, as these are the areas directly exposed to the sunlight.

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter has not been in good touch in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Pakistan will lock horns with the Netherlands in their must-win game against the Netherlands at Perth.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-10-2022 at 09:06:45 am
