Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

“I batted out of my skin to be honest and I surprised myself”, says Virat Kohli

The openers played brilliantly against the spinners, including Rashid Khan (0-33), an area they needed to address heading into the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century. (Twitter)

on Thursday, Virat Kohli smashed his first hundred since 2019 and helped India put up a total of 212 for two against Afghanistan in Asia Cup Super 4 match. Kohli’s performance got him the player of the match trophy and the former India skipper said, “Firstly I am grateful for how the day went today.”.

He also thanked his wife and added, “Time away from the game gave me a good chance to sit back and observe a lot of things about me. I mentioned one special person – Anushka – who stood by me through these tough times and I mentioned her as she has seen the absolute raw side of me throughout all these months. She was the one putting things in perspective for me, kept giving me the right kind of guidance, vision moving forward and I came back into the system as relaxed person. It was just about enjoying the game, understanding the game and what God blessed you with. Today was the build of the last few games, I batted out of my skin to be honest and I surprised myself. What surprised me was my 60s became failures; quite shocking for me, batting pretty well and contributing but doesn’t seem to be enough. I can’t really pinpoint anything to anyone as I said God has blessed me with good things in the past and that’s why I am in this position where these things can be spoken about.”

The openers played brilliantly against the spinners, including Rashid Khan (0-33), an area they needed to address heading into the T20 World Cup.

“I have absolute no shame in admitting that God is blessing us all with everything in our destiny, we just have to work hard. So I went back to the drawing board, came back fresh and excited. The team environment have had great communication with me, kept me relaxed and kept my perspective right. When I came back there was not much information coming my way, they just said bat and it was matter of getting into the space of enjoyment”, he signed off.

