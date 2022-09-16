‘I arranged a doctor for him’: Shahid Afridi says PCB left Shaheen in the lurch

An injured Shaheen Shah Afridi’s travelling with the Pakistan squad during the Asia Cup raised several eyebrows.

The injury Shaheen sustained while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in mid-July ruled him out of the second Test against Sri Lanka and subsequent ODI series in the Netherlands as well as Asia Cup in the UAE.

Stars align ahead of the #AsiaCup2022 🤩 A high-profile meet and greet on the sidelines 👏 pic.twitter.com/c5vsNCi6xw — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 25, 2022

Instead of going to rehab, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) picked the pacer in the squad for the Asia Cup. However, after few days, he left for London to undergo treatment of his knee injury in London so that he can regain complete fitness before the T20 World Cup starting in mid-October in Australia.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi made a sensational claim on Thursday that the 22-year-old pacer went to England on his own cost.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi went to England on his own. He got his ticket by himself. I arranged a doctor for him and he contacted the doctor. PCB haven’t done anything for him” Shahid Afridi. @SAfridiOfficial @iShaheenAfridi #ShaheenShahAfridi #PakistanCricket #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/KnQAqGqzYd — Maham Gillani (@dheetafridian__) September 15, 2022

“He has flown out to the UK on his own ticket, he is staying there on his own money. I arranged a doctor for him there, he contacted him there, the PCB is not doing anything in all this,” Shahid Afridi told Sama TV on Shaheen’s rehabilitation.

“As far as I know, he is doing everything about staying there and coordination with doctors by himself,” he added.

Almost there! In shaa'Allah. pic.twitter.com/UrNHnjHyEj — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 12, 2022

The PCB said Shaheen is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16 to November 13 though his return to competitive cricket will be decided by the Medical Advisory Panel.

“The PCB is also pleased to advise and update that Shaheen Shah Afridi is making excellent progress in his rehabilitation in London and is on track to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022,” PCB said in a release.

“It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment,” it added.