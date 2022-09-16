scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

‘I arranged a doctor for him’: Shahid Afridi says PCB left Shaheen in the lurch

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi said that left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has gone to England on his own for the treatment of his knee injury.

The PCB said Shaheen is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16 to November 13 though his return to competitive cricket will be decided by the Medical Advisory Panel. (File)

An injured Shaheen Shah Afridi’s travelling with the Pakistan squad during the Asia Cup raised several eyebrows.

The injury Shaheen sustained while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in mid-July ruled him out of the second Test against Sri Lanka and subsequent ODI series in the Netherlands as well as Asia Cup in the UAE.

Instead of going to rehab, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) picked the pacer in the squad for the Asia Cup. However, after few days, he left for London to undergo treatment of his knee injury in London so that he can regain complete fitness before the T20 World Cup starting in mid-October in Australia.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi made a sensational claim on Thursday that the 22-year-old pacer went to England on his own cost.

“He has flown out to the UK on his own ticket, he is staying there on his own money. I arranged a doctor for him there, he contacted him there, the PCB is not doing anything in all this,” Shahid Afridi told Sama TV on Shaheen’s rehabilitation.

“As far as I know, he is doing everything about staying there and coordination with doctors by himself,” he added.

The PCB said Shaheen is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16 to November 13 though his return to competitive cricket will be decided by the Medical Advisory Panel.

“The PCB is also pleased to advise and update that Shaheen Shah Afridi is making excellent progress in his rehabilitation in London and is on track to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022,” PCB said in a release.

“It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment,” it added.

