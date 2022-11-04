‘I appeal all the people and government to find a solution’: Shikhar Dhawan says ‘very sad’ to see air quality in Delhi

Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan has expressed his concerns on the poor air quality in the national capital. The Delhi boy Dhawan took to twiiter on Friday morning and wrote,” It is very sad to see the air quality in Delhi. I appeal all the people and government to find a solution and take necessary action on the same. Would request citizens to stay indoors and share vehicles, if possible.”

The Delhi NCR continues to reel under the eye-stinging pollution with air quality recorded in the ‘severe’ category, while the minimum temperature settled at 16.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will convene a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the implementation of curbs on polluting activities under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan, officials said.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index spiralled to 450, just a notch short of the “severe plus” category as the share of stubble burning in the national capital’s PM2.5 pollution soared to 38 per cent amid stagnant conditions and favourable transport-level wind speed.

As Delhi stood at the edge of a public health emergency, the Commission of Air Quality Management had on Thursday directed authorities to ban the plying of four-wheeled diesel light motor vehicles in the city and adjoining NCR districts and the entry of trucks into the national capital as part of anti-pollution measures under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

