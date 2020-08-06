I am still hopeful of making an India comeback: Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra picked up 5/18 on his last ODI appearance. (Source: File) Amit Mishra picked up 5/18 on his last ODI appearance. (Source: File)

Out-of-favour India spinner Amit Mishra is hopeful of making a comeback into the Indian team. The 37-year-old leg-spinner last played for India in a T20I in February 2017 while his last Test appearance was in 2016.

But he is still playing the game in the hope of making a comeback.

“Of course, I do! That is why I am still playing. I am not someone who will keep playing just for IPL. My fight is with myself. I should always be ready and prepared when a call from the Indian team comes. That is the belief I always have. Yes, I am still hopeful of making a comeback,” he told cricket.com.

Retirement has crossed his mind but Mishra still keeps himself motivated.

“I have always tried to reflect on who is going to get the benefit if I continue to be demotivated? It will benefit my competitors. After every rejection, I have tried to work even harder on my skills.”

“I have always tried to stay away from the negativity, as there are very few people in life who would motivate you when you are down. Self-motivation is very important. We all are surrounded by pessimism when we don’t see much success. If we try to work harder, darker thoughts generally go away,” said Mishra who has also played 36 ODIs for India and picked up 64 wickets at an outstanding average of 23.60.

“Age should not be a criterion to judge your performance. One should always see whether a player is fit or not. I think players like Yuvraj Singh or Harbhajan Singh or Virender Sehwag should have been spoken to on what they were thinking about their future.”

“You don’t doubt their ability or passion. They also work hard. But, I think if they are lacking in anything say fitness, then they must be told what is required or what is expected of them. If properly communicated, the players will not feel bad,” he concluded.

Mishra has bagged three IPL hat-tricks and is the second-most successful bowler in the history of IPL after Lasith Malinga.

