I am not surprised Hardik Pandya turned into a superstar: Kieron Pollard

Hardik Pandya’s rise to superstardom has not surprised West Indies all-rounder and his Mumbai Indians teammate Kieron Pollard. According to Pollard, Pandya’s flashy lifestyle is a bit uncomfortable for those whom he deems ‘conservative people’.

Pandya can channel his inner-belief into moments of brilliance on the field and can emerge as a match-winner on any given day.

“I have seen him from when he started in Mumbai and I am not surprised. He has turned into an Indian superstar,” Kieron Pollard told IANS.

“The way he carries himself and how Hardik plays emulates how he is off the field and sometimes when you see guys like that, we as individuals who are very conservative tend to always have negative things to say.”

“But, you know, when you are a confident person off the field and you can take that on to the field and perform, I think that shows great mettle in the human itself,” Pollard said of Hardik.

Both the cricketers have shared the dressing room while representing Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, the 25-year-old’s career hit rock bottom when he was embroiled in a controversy with teammate KL Rahul. The duo was suspended and sent back from the Australia tour in January over their comments on a chat show.

“He has gone through a lot in his little time, but he can only get better from here. He puts in a lot of hard work. I am not overly surprised at what he is doing at this point of time,” Pollard said.

Reflecting on his comeback the West Indian said, “It was good to make a comeback. For me, once I step on a cricket field, it’s always to perform to the best of my abilities for my team. Let’s see what the future holds in terms of international cricket,” he said.