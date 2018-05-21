Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

I am not in favour of toss abolition: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly has said that he is not in favour of abolition of spin of coin in Test matches, which will come up for discussion at the ICC cricket committee meeting in Mumbai next week.

By: PTI | Updated: May 22, 2018 2:12:17 am
sourav ganguly chappell “If the home team loses the toss, the advantage does not stay,” Ganguly pointed out. (Express Photo)
Related News

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has said that he is not in favour of abolition of spin of coin in Test matches, which will come up for discussion at the ICC cricket committee meeting in Mumbai next week.

“It remains to be seen whether it is implemented or not. Personally, I am not in favour of toss abolition,” Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens.

The toss of coin has been a part of international cricket since the very first Test, between England and Australia in 1877.

The coin is flipped by the home captain and the call is made by the visiting skipper. But its relevance has been questioned in recent past with critics saying that the practice was resulting in unfair advantage to host teams. “If the home team loses the toss, the advantage does not stay,” Ganguly pointed out.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 