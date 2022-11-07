I am just going out and exploding: Suryakumar Yadav in a chat with Ravichandran Ashwin

After every India game in this T20 World Cup, one of the name that has been constant in everyone’s lips has been Suryakumar Yadav. There have been countless articles written and innumerable discussions on his unorthodox shots, his power as well as his batting technique, with experts all over the world lauding the 32-year-old.

In a freewheeling chat with teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, Yadav or SKY as he is affectionately called, revealed what makes him tick.

“I only see the gaps in the field when I go in to bat. I have been just enjoying batting whenever I go inside. Just in a completely different zone altogether,” he said to Ashwin in the BCCI.tv interview.

Asked if he ever feared getting out in a game or if the shots he plays comes instinctively, the swashbuckling batter said, “I have succeeded a lot of times than failing while playing these shots so the confidence is really high. I am just going out and exploding. That’s it.”

“I just try to play the format. It’s all about with what intent you go into bat. And as I said before also, I just try and score, try and get runs on every ball. And if there’s an opportunity then why not?,” he said, while talking about how he goes on to play as per format.

Ashwin then went on to ask SKY how he remained calm while taking the catches in high pressure situations. “It’s what we do during practice sessions. We go on and take few catches under these lights. We do a lot of practice with our fielding coach and that’s helping,” the number 1 T20I batter in the world said.

Yadav, who has never played in Australia was then asked if anything is different batting Down Under to which he replied, “Everyone asks this one question that you have never been to Australia, bouncy fast tracks and big grounds, you have never played there. What is your preparation going to be like but I said the same thing. When I practice back home, I practice at Wankhede where the bounce is pretty good. Though the ground is not that big, the bounce is the same and they prepare good fast tracks for me so I practice a lot over there. Coming here (in Australia), I have always enjoyed batting on big grounds. Because I see those big pockets, I see the gap and I hit the gap and I run if I am in pressure or anything. So it hasn’t been a problem for me till now.”

Atmosphere in this team is just incredible: Ashwin

SKY then turned interviewer for Ashwin and asked him how the journey of Team India has been till now, going into the knockouts. “For me, it’s a very interesting phase of my life. I am more at peace with myself. I am enjoying my cricket and taking one day at a time. The atmosphere in this team is just incredible. I really really enjoy it. A lot of people have spoken about it. Just the way, the preparation is on top, we prepare like there’s no tomorrow. I have really enjoyed the details we adhered to,” the veteran player said.

“When I came in I say a very different generation. Now, I am seeing another generation rubbing shoulders with these guys. I am learning a thing or two, to be honest. It’s wonderful to see this sort of an atmosphere existing in the team and I think a lot of credit needs to go to Rahul bhai and Rohit for retaining this sort of atmosphere,” he said before signing off with a message to the fans saying to enjoy the knockout phase.