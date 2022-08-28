scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

‘I am in terrible pain’: Hemang Badani after being suffering accidental blow on Star Sports set

At first, it seemed like Badani would cope with the blow but he ultimately walked out of the set in pain.

Hemang Badani was hurt on the sets of Star Sports. (Screengrab)

Former India batter Hemang Badani suffered an accidental blow while commentating on Star Sports, the official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2022.

Badani who was on air with Krishnamachari Srikkanth on the regional feed was hit with the bat by Srikanth while the latter was explaining a shot.

At first, it seemed like Badani would cope with the blow but he ultimately walked out of the set in pain.

“To all enquiring how I am, I am in terrible pain but luckily no fracture. It’s blunt trauma and am under medication. Hope to recover soon and be back on the sets.” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the traditional rivalry between subcontinental rivals Pakistan and India on Sunday will be spiced up by how well Virat Kohli performs at the T20 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...Premium
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...

Kohli returns to international cricket after a break of seven weeks during which India has outplayed the West Indies and Zimbabwe in white-ball cricket without its ace batter.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 02:53:38 pm
Next Story

Main structure of new Parliament completed, finishing work in progress: Tata Projects CEO By Bijay Kumar Singh

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Cong's 2 yrs of blow hot, blow cold with G-23 before Azad burnt bridges

Cong's 2 yrs of blow hot, blow cold with G-23 before Azad burnt bridges

Modi inaugurates memorial dedicated to quake victims
Gujarat

Modi inaugurates memorial dedicated to quake victims

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred
Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
How meth might have caused heart failure
Sonali Phogat death

How meth might have caused heart failure

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup: Afghanistan wipe out Sri Lanka with 8-wicket win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 28: Latest News