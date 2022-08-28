‘I am in terrible pain’: Hemang Badani after being suffering accidental blow on Star Sports set

Former India batter Hemang Badani suffered an accidental blow while commentating on Star Sports, the official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2022.

To all enquiring how I am, I in terrible pain but luckily no fracture. Its blunt trauma and am under medication . Hope to recover soon and be back on the sets .@StarSportsIndia @StarSportsTamil #AsiaCup #INDvPAK — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) August 27, 2022

Badani who was on air with Krishnamachari Srikkanth on the regional feed was hit with the bat by Srikanth while the latter was explaining a shot.

At first, it seemed like Badani would cope with the blow but he ultimately walked out of the set in pain.

“To all enquiring how I am, I am in terrible pain but luckily no fracture. It’s blunt trauma and am under medication. Hope to recover soon and be back on the sets.” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the traditional rivalry between subcontinental rivals Pakistan and India on Sunday will be spiced up by how well Virat Kohli performs at the T20 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Kohli returns to international cricket after a break of seven weeks during which India has outplayed the West Indies and Zimbabwe in white-ball cricket without its ace batter.