Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

‘I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup’: Jasprit Bumrah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup. 

Jasprit BumrahJasprit Bumrah during a net session. (Photo: PTI)

India’s leading fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has expressed his disappointment over not being part of the team for the T20 World Cup starting from October 16 in Australia.

Bumrah, who had already been ruled out of the currently undergoing India-South Africa T20I series owing to stress fracture in the lower back, took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and wrote, “I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup. “The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists,” the Indian cricket governing body said in a statement.

The BCCI are yet to name a replacement for Bumrah, although fellow seamers Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar are among the players already on standby for the tournament.

The 28-year-old had only recently returned to the India squad following two months off receiving treatment and rehabilitation from the same injury that he picked up during the India tour of England back in July this year.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 11:49:35 am
