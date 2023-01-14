scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

‘I am almost done with BCCI….I think people see us as 80-year-olds walking on street’: Murali Vijay

The 38-year-old last featured in a Test for India in December 2018 during the tour of Australia.

Murali Vijay during the 2018 India tour of Australia. (File photo)

India opener Murali Vijay, who was the highest run scorer for the visitors in the 2014 Test series in England, has expressed his displeasure over not being selected by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not opting for him in the Test side.

“I am almost done with BCCI (smiles) and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play little bit of competitive cricket,” Vijay told Sportstar.

He further added, “After 30 in India, it’s a taboo (smiles). I think people see us as 80-year-olds walking on street. The media should also address it differently. I feel you are peaking in your 30s. Sitting here right now, I feel I can bat the best way I can. But unfortunately, the opportunities were less, and I had to search for chances outside. I honestly feel as a person, you can only do what’s in your hand.

“You can’t control the uncontrollable. Whatever happened happened.”

The 38-year-old last featured in a Test for India in December 2018 during the tour of Australia. In his 61 Test career for India, Vijay scored 3982 runs averaging 38.29. This included 12 centuries and 15 fifties. He also featured in 17 ODIs for India, scoring only 339 runs.

In his esteemed first class career, Vijay played 135 matches, scoring 9205 runs including 25 hundreds and 38 half centuries.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 10:19 IST
