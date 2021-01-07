scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 07, 2021
‘I am absolutely fine’: Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital

Sourav Ganguly would be on oral medications and will be monitored by doctors and nurses at his home at the moment.

By: Express News Service | Updated: January 7, 2021 11:22:50 am
Sourav GangulyBCCI president Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital on Thursday. Express Photo: Partha Paul

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from the hospital on Thursday. “We come to hospital to save our lives. That has proven true. I thank the Woodlands Hospital and all the doctors for the excellent care. I am absolutely fine. Hope I would be ready to fly to soon,” Ganguly said while leaving the hospital.

Ganguly had an angioplasty on his right coronary artery after he suffered a heart attack on Saturday. He would be on oral medications and will be monitored by doctors and nurses at his home at the moment. As for other two coronary arteries that have blockages, medical procedures will be conducted at a later date.

Sourav Ganguly, Sourav Ganguly discharged, Sourav Ganguly released, Sourav Ganguly heart attack, Sourav Ganguly woodsland hospital Sourav Ganguly leaves for home after a five-day stay at Woodlands hospital in Kolkata. ( Partha Paul)

Sourav Ganguly, Sourav Ganguly discharged, Sourav Ganguly released, Sourav Ganguly heart attack, Sourav Ganguly woodlands hospitalSourav Ganguly waves at his fans gathered outside the hospital on Thursday. ( Partha Paul)

Sourav Ganguly, Sourav Ganguly discharged, Sourav Ganguly released, Sourav Ganguly heart attack, Sourav Ganguly woodlands hospital Sourav Ganguly will undergo medical procedures again for the other two coronary arteries that have blockages. (Partha Paul)

