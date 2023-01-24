scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
‘Mai unki batting ka mureed hun (I am a fan of his batting)’: Mohammad Azharuddin lauds Shubman Gill

Mohammad Azharuddin says Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are the future of Indian cricket.

India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad. (PTI)
Shubman Gill has been scintillating in the recent home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The youngster slammed a double hundred in the first ODI. Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Basit Ali’s YouTube channel, heaped praise on the right-handed batter.

Mai unki batting ka Mureed hun (I am a fan of Shubman Gill’s batting). Honhaar cricketer hai kaafi acha lagta hai usey khelta dekh kar (He is a talented cricketer and I enjoy watching him play),” said Azharuddin.

“He is a free-flowing batsman, looks elegant and is a complete entertainer,” he added.

Azharuddin then spoke praised Ishan Kishan, who, too, had recently scored a double century.

“He is a lefty, a good striker of the ball and looks stylish whenever he plays the shots,” said Azharuddin.

“Shubman and Ishan are going to the pillars of Indian batting in the future. They are hugely talents,” he said.

Before the start of India’s ODI series against Sri Lanka, captain Rohit Sharma categorically said that Shubman Gill would get the nod for the opening slot, ahead of Ishan Kishan, the double-hundred scorer against Bangladesh. Not everyone was convinced though. And over these matches, Gill has repaid the faith the team management showed in him and ended any needling doubt around his selection with scores of 70, 21, 116, 208 and 40*.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 14:38 IST
Tamil Nadu Congress again turns to trusted E V K S Elangovan for Erode bypoll

