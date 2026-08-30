‘I am a British local now…Pakistan chapter I had before is now closed’: Mohammad Amir

Left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir, who had a mixed career with the Pakistan Cricket team, has said his days of association with the Pakistan cricket team are over as he has acquired British citizenship.

“I am a British local now. When you play in competitions such as the County Championship and The Hundred as a local player, you have to sign a document stating that you cannot play for another country as a local. So, the Pakistan chapter I had before is now closed,” Amir revealed in an interview with cricket YouTuber Furqan Bhatti.

Amir has announced his retirement from international cricket in 2024.