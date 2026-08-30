‘I am a British local now…Pakistan chapter I had before is now closed’: Mohammad Amir

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Left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir, who had a mixed career with the Pakistan Cricket team, has said his days of association with the Pakistan cricket team are over as he has acquired British citizenship.
“I am a British local now. When you play in competitions such as the County Championship and The Hundred as a local player, you have to sign a document stating that you cannot play for another country as a local. So, the Pakistan chapter I had before is now closed,” Amir revealed in an interview with cricket YouTuber Furqan Bhatti.
Amir has announced his retirement from international cricket in 2024.
Since making his international debut in June 2009, the 32-year-old Amir has played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20Is for Pakistan. Amir, who was banned for five years in 2011 for involvement in spot-fixing, made his comeback to the national side in 2016.
The left-arm pacer later shone for Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, where he was the wrecker-in-chief in the final against India.
Amir snapped the India top-order cheaply, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan in succession. Amir also led the wicket-taking charts for Pakistan in the 2019 ODI World Cup. Aged 28, Amir announced that he wouldn’t be available for selection in the national side in 2020. Amir cited “mental torture” by the then-Pakistan coaching management, including the likes of Waqar Younis and Misbah-ul-Haq, as the reason behind his forced exit.
“It has been a great honour to play for Pakistan across all three formats. I know this is a difficult decision, but I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan cricket to new heights,” Amir said in an official release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board.
The 32-year-old reversed his retirement in March 2024 and featured for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in the Americas in June, picking six wickets in four matches.
“I would like to thank the PCB for always extending the much-needed support over the years and I look forward to watching the team excel. I would also like to thank Pakistan fans for always supporting me throughout my career,” he added.
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