Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Hypocrisy is mind-boggling: Virender Sehwag slams Gabba pitch

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar and former Australian players, including Ricky Ponting and Mark Waugh, were also critical of the Gabba track

Australia, who were all out for 218 in their first innings, chased down 34 in 7.5 overs to emerge a winner. (Twitter/Virender Sehwag)
Former India batter Virender Sehwag on Sunday slammed Australia for the Gabba pitch after the opening Test against South Africa ended within two days.

As many as 34 wickets fell in 142 overs — 15 wickets on the first day and another 19 on the second day — as South Africa were bowled out for 152 and 99 with Australia claiming a six-wicket win.

Australia, who were all out for 218 in their first innings, chased down 34 in 7.5 overs to emerge winner.

“142 overs and not even lasting 2 days and they have the audacity to lecture on what kind of pitches are needed. Had it happened in India, it would have been labelled end of test cricket, ruining test cricket and what not. The Hypocrisy is mind-boggling,” Sehwag wrote on his Twitter handle.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 09:52:26 pm
Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
