Is Kuldeep-Chahal spin combination the best option for India going ahead?

Jasprit Bumrah bowled off a full run-up and hurried Mayank Agarwal. He didn’t look to be in any discomfort. India’s fast bowling ace was at the ACA-VDCA practice arena on Tuesday as part of his reintegration process with the team after recovering from a lower back stress fracture.

For the first time since the injury had sidelined Bumrah after the West Indies tour in August-September, Bumrah trained with the Indian team.

Bumrah is not in the squad for the ongoing ODI series against West Indies. So with regards to the Indian team’s immediate future – the second ODI here on Wednesday – he wasn’t the main focus. In the context of tomorrow’s game, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal going through their paces and bowling in tandem at the main playing arena had been of bigger relevance.

About 70 yards away, near the boundary line, Prithvi Shaw was having a session with the conditioning coach Nick Webb. That Shaw wasn’t wearing a Team India kit, while Bumrah was wearing one offered a contrast. It is learnt that Bumrah collected his kit at the NCA, where he was doing his rehab. Shaw, meanwhile, came after playing a Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai and didn’t have the time to go the NCA and collect his Team India kit.

Back to the wrist-spin of Yadav and Chahal, and their bowling drills were arguably the biggest attraction during India’s optional practice session on the match eve.

The ‘Kul-Cha’ combination no longer remains the definite pick for the Indian team. Since his return to the limited-overs fold, Ravindra Jadeja has managed to provide the required balance. In fact, last time the two wrist spinners had played together in an ODI was against England in the World Cup, on June 30. The duo had been accounted for 160 runs in their 20 overs in that match with a solitary wicket to show for his efforts. In the wake of the Chepauk hiding, though, the two wrist spinners might pair up again. Tomorrow’s game is must-win for India, as another slip will give the Caribbeans an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

At Chepauk, West Indies chased down 287 with consummate ease, on a pitch that became easier for batting under lights. The Vizag strip could offer a run-fest. Shai Hope said as much: “(It) looks better for batting. The ball will come on a bit more. I think it will be easier for scoring and bowlers will have a more difficult job on this surface.”

The Caribbean opener is fresh from his unbeaten hundred in the first ODI and given the heavy artillery that the visitors possess, India are expected to do something different in this game. One option for them could be to play Chahal in place of Shivam Dube. The Mumbai allrounder was expensive – 0/68 in 7.5 overs – on his ODI debut. His pace, or rather the lack of it, might make him a soft target for the West Indies batters on a batting-friendly pitch. Another choice for the hosts could be to go with two wrist spinners, retain Dube and drop Jadeja. In that case, given that the Indian team has a softer batting underbelly, Manish Pandey might be included in the middle-order, at the expense of Kedar Jadhav. Then again, the latter batted well in Chennai and he can perform the role of an extra spinner, bowling skiddy off breaks with a slingy action.

Deepak Chahar listens to a question during a press conference before attending a training session ahead of their second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Deepak Chahar listens to a question during a press conference before attending a training session ahead of their second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Visakhapatnam (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

The team management also have the option to include Shardul Thakur, in the squad as the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s replacement. Thakur bowled well at the nets today, but as a senior ACA-VDCA ground-staff told this paper on Monday, spinners might come into play in the second half of the match. So going with an additional medium pacer could be a luxury here.

West Indies’ convincing win in the first match followed by the nature of the pitch at Vizag is sort of forcing India to weigh their options, with little margin for error. At the end, the hosts, as per their ODI template, will be chiefly dependent on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to put up a big total or chase down a big target. But they will surely prepare for every possibility.

Poor fielding is another aspect that has been affecting the Indian team of late. Some dollies were dropped in the T20Is. In the first ODI also, Hope got a life on 10, while Shimron Hetmyer was dropped on 106. Hope went on to score 102 not out, while Hetmyer made 139 off 106 deliveries. Together they had added 218 runs for the second wicket during which misfields, too, added to India’s misery.

“We should have defended 287 (at Chepauk), as there was some help available from the track. We didn’t bowl well to be honest. We have dropped too many catches in the last few games and that’s a worry. The West Indies batsmen are more six hitters. (They have) a tendency to take the aerial route. A few catches will come your way and you have got to take them,” medium pacer Deepak Chahar said at the pre-match press conference.

