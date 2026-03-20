‘There will be hype & pressure’: Rajasthan Royals captain looks to keep Vaibhav Sooryavanshi away from spotlight

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Rajasthan Royals will have their young player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi open the season for them in the Indian Premier League 2026, and captain Riyan Parag is determined not to let the pressure of the spotlight weigh heavily on him.
With Royals opening their IPL season against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on March 30, there will be plenty of eyes on the 14-year-old opener, following a stellar debut last season.
“There will be hype and pressure naturally this year. But as a captain, I’ll tell him to let Yashasvi Jaiswal take that pressure. He’s more than capable of handling it,” Parag said in Jaipur on Thursday.
The left-handed batting prodigy filled in for the injured Sanju Samson last season, and made his way to the limelight with a spectacular debut. He hit his first ball for a six up in the IPL against the Lucknow Super Giants, followed by an incredible 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans in his next game.
“For him, the role is very simple, just go out there, hit, and don’t worry about anything else,” the Royals skipper said, emphasising a no-pressure approach for the youngster.
The teenager finished the IPL 2025 campaign, scoring 252 runs in 7 innings with a strike rate of over 206. He also carried that form into the Under-19 World Cup, where he played a decisive role in India’s title win, smashing 175 runs off 80 balls in the final against England and ended the tournament with a record 30 sixes. The young left-hander has revealed recently that he is targeting Chris Gayle’s iconic 175 not out, still the highest individual score in IPL history.
However Royals captain believes managing off field distractions will be as important as his performances, keeping things grounded. “As a captain, I’ll try to keep him away from too much media attention. I’ll tell him not to do many press conferences or interact too much, just enjoy the game and play naturally,” he said.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.