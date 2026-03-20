‘There will be hype & pressure’: Rajasthan Royals captain looks to keep Vaibhav Sooryavanshi away from spotlight

Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his 100 runs during the IPL 2025 match vs Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. (Sportzpics)

Rajasthan Royals will have their young player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi open the season for them in the Indian Premier League 2026, and captain Riyan Parag is determined not to let the pressure of the spotlight weigh heavily on him.

With Royals opening their IPL season against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on March 30, there will be plenty of eyes on the 14-year-old opener, following a stellar debut last season.

“There will be hype and pressure naturally this year. But as a captain, I’ll tell him to let Yashasvi Jaiswal take that pressure. He’s more than capable of handling it,” Parag said in Jaipur on Thursday.