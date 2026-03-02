‘He will hurt the opposition’: Sourav Ganguly’s Sanju Samson prophecy after record-breaking World Cup heroics

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has backed Sanju Samson to be a regular in India’s white-ball squads after the India opener dragged the Men in Blue to victory over the West Indies on Sunday in a Super 8 clash, thus ensuring a spot for Suryakumar Yadav’s men in the semi-finals. While wickets fell at regular intervals, Samson steered India’s record chase of 196 with an unbeaten 97 off 50 balls.

Samson’s score against the West Indies on Sunday at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens is now the highest score by an Indian batter while chasing in a T20 World Cup. It was his first fifty in 13 innings.