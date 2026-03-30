‘Hunger to win IPL burning more than ever now in Iyer’s eyes’, says Ricky Ponting

After missing out on the IPL title, Shreyas Iyer is keen to done one better in the 2026, Punjab Kings’ head coach Ricky Ponting said on Monday.

Iyer, who guided Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 season to title, was roped in by PBKS and he didn’t disappoint. Under Iyer’s captaincy, PBKS topped the points table in the group stage and went on to qualify for the final, where they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“The level of play that we saw from him last year with the bat was probably as good as he’s ever had in an IPL and I can just see that hunger in his eyes probably burning more than ever now,” Ricky Ponting told the reporters ahead of Punjab’s first game against Gujarat Titans. “Having got so close as a captain with a new team last year, I’m sure that he’s very keen to go one step better this year,” the head coach said.