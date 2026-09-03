‘Humiliated and smeared me’: Former Arsenal forward unhappy with national side

Former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has expressed his unhappiness with Gabon’s national team. He said he felt humiliated by the team after the AFCON cup held in Moscow in 2025, when he was first left out and then later reinstated.

“They humiliated and smeared me even though I played at the AFCON while injured,” the 37-year-old said in a television interview. “This is the last straw, and I’d rather stop here.”

“I think the team’s problems run much deeper than the little person that I am,” said Aubameyang

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“It’s a part of our national identity that has been weakened,” Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema said at the time.